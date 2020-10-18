Community activists lead nonviolence campaign in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A solemn reminder Sunday of how many lives are lost through violence on the streets of Springfield every year.

The clergy of all denominations gathered Sunday with community activists in the courtyard of Blessed Sacrament Church in the North End for a prayer service.

They remembered those who died by violence this past year. Each year they come together to urge an end to death through violence.

“There’s people out there, violence isn’t the way to deal with your problems,” says Nelson Rojas, an anti-violence advocate.

Kevin McCarthy, Deacon of the Blessed Sacrament Church, notes, “There are other forms of violence, poverty racism, we also have people effected by their homeland.”

Sunday’s group of advocates for non-violence would spend the next hour taking their message throughout the North End neighborhood, just as they’ve done during the past six years throughout the city.

They told 22News they’re hoping that the message on the signs they carried would resonate throughout the city and help put an end to the all too frequent incidents of violent crime.