Community banquet held to support Captain Charles Leonard House

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam’s historic Captain Charles Leonard House held a fundraiser event Thursday night where the community was invited to a “Tavern Dinner.”

The proceeds will go to the upkeep of the 1805 former tavern, it was originally built as a stage tavern to service travelers on the Hartford/Boston route. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1975.

Marilyn Curry, a Trustee of the Captain Charle Leonard House, told 22News that she hopes that visitors will come and see the history in its walls.

“We want to acquaint them with the house,” said Curry. “Many people live right here and have never been in it, but they get to see the house and we give tours if they are interested. Many times they say we’ve never been here before.’

The house is available to rent for business functions and social events and is located at 663 Main Street in the center of Agawam’s National Register of Historic Places.