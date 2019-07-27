Community blood drive held at Sacred Heart Church in Feeding Hills

FEEDING HILLS, Mass. – Temperatures always rise during the summer, but the opposite is true for blood donations.

Hospitals across the U.S. experience critical blood shortages during the summer, because so many donors are away on vacation.

Sacred Heart Parish in Feeding hills hosted the “Baystate Health Blood Drive” Saturday and their goal was to save at least 50 lives. Residents gave the gift of life inside Baystate’s blood donor bus.



It takes just one hour to donate blood, and your donation could save up to 3 lives. All of the blood that was donated Saturday at this blood drive in Feeding hills will go right back to local hospitals.



“You’re helping to save a life and with Baystate, all the blood stays within the Baystate hospitals so it stays in the community,” Breanne Ryan, a phlebotomist for Baystate Health said. “You could be helping a friend, a relative, anyone.”

Only 37 percent of the United States population is eligible to give blood, but less than 10 percent donate each year. Everyone who donated Saturday was rewarded with a free Big E-ticket.