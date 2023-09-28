SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Community Caring Clinic hosted an open house at its Springfield location Thursday afternoon.

Over the last four years the Community Caring Clinic has provided culturally sensitive care to communities right here in the valley.

The clinic is a minority-operated and State Licensed Mental Health Agency offering various mental health and psychiatric services in a variety of languages from Spanish to Swahili and even Arabic. Thursday, the clinic announced that they are expanding their substance use services to the public.

Dr. Benjamin Ocasio, the Director of Clinical Operations told 22news about the myriad of

resources available for those seeking help with a substance use disorder.

They cater to under served communities, refugees, and other minority and non-minority communities throughout the commonwealth. The clinic is centrally located in Springfield directly across from the Hampden County Superior Court.