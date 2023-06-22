SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Library Foundation hosted a “Promise Realized” event for the East Forest Park Library.

This event was to celebrate all the generous donations that contributed to the library being built back in 2019. Assistant Director for Public Services at the library, Jean Canosa Albano, tells 22News why building this library was so important to the community, “It is important to have a place for teens to hang out, have a place for parents and child to come together and read together so that the kids are ready to learn to read when they go to school.”

The library also has meeting rooms, computer stations, and a reading garden with ample parking for the whole community to come and enjoy.