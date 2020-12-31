Community comes together to support MLK Presbyterian church

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The community has opened its heart to help restore the Mason Square Church that burned under suspicious circumstances earlier this week.

Mayor Domenic Sarno has promised Pastor Terrlyn Curry Avery he will help her church rebuild, following Monday’s suspicious fire that seriously damaged the building near American-International College.

The new Bishop of the Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese has stepped up and offered space to Reverend Avery’s congregation until renovations can be completed and church members can resume worship services there.

There was high praise for the investigation work looking into the suspected arson from Ron Johnson, the executive director of the Martin Luther King Junior family services.

Johnson gave high marks to what he described as the diligence and thoroughness of the FBI and state fire marshal investigators.

Johnson told 22News, He’s waiting until the conclusion of the state and federal probe before commenting.

In the meantime, Mayor Sarno likens his outreach and support to the church being as committed as he was to Bishop Bryant Robinson, whose church was destroyed by arsonists back in 2008 when Barak Obama was elected president