SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Lt. Karyn Polito and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will be announcing the Community Compact IT Grant.

The announcement will take place at 10:30 am at the Parent and Community Engagement Center in Springfield.

The grant program is focused on driving innovation and transformation at the local level via investments in technology.

