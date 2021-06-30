Community congratulates Palmer Fire Chief on retirement

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Well-wishers gathered at Palmer’s Fire Department complex Wednesday to say farewell to outgoing Fire Chief Alan Roy.

Roy is a Palmer native who has been working with the town’s fire department since he was 16-and-a-half.

After becoming the department’s first full-time firefighter in 1983, he worked his way up to the position of Fire chief, a role he has served in for the last 30 years.

“It’s a service that I’ve enjoyed, has its good times, has its bad times, sad times, fun times. It’s definitely an emotional roller coaster but it’s the group here, it’s the fellow firefighters, officers, that make it all worthwhile,” said Chief Roy.

As for retirement, Roy said he’s looking forward to spending time with his wife and traveling.