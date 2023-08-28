MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Monson Savings Bank made a $10,000 donation to Revitalize Community Development Corporation (CDC) in support of their 2023 capital campaign as part of its mission to support the local community.

Revitalize CDC was founded in 1992 in Springfield. By addressing poor housing conditions, Springfield works to improve the wellbeing of our community members. They’ve been doing free home repairs for low-income families with children, the elderly, military veterans, and people with special needs for more than 30 years.

As well as improving their neighbors’ living conditions, Revitalize CDC focuses on improving their health. Asthma assessments and interventions are free for adults and kids. They also offer a Nutrition Rx program with local health care partners to address food insecurity and chronic diseases.

Revitalize CDC has grown and expanded to better serve the community. To help more people in need, they launched a capital campaign to raise funds to move into a bigger facility.

“The new office space is perfect; the size of the building is exactly what we needed to house our growing administrative and program staff,” said Revitalize CDC President and CEO Colleen Loveless. “We will work with Eversource to add solar and other equipment to maximize energy efficiency. We will also construct a 2-bay distribution center to house critical healthy home and nutrition supplies, volunteer equipment, and a fleet of vehicles. None of this would be possible without the generous support of our Capital Campaign donors, like Monson Savings Bank.”

Dan Moriarty, CEO of Monson Savings Bank, praised the local organization. “Monson Savings Bank is honored to support Revitalize CDC and the important work that they are doing for our communities,” said Moriarty. “It is organizations like this that help make the world a better place. We applaud them for all their efforts and look forward to seeing them blossom in their new space.”

