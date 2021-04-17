Community emergency volunteers graduate in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday was graduation day for ten Westfield men and women, each with a strong commitment to their community.

They’re the newest members of Westfield’s community emergency response team. It’s been ten years since the last CERT volunteers graduated. They have taken courses in first aid, fire control-search, and rescue, basically whatever’s needed to help during an emergency.

“So we can properly help the community. Whether emergency situations, providing medical care, providing crowd control, providing questions for people, it’s all helping the community,” Westfield CERT Member, Charles Smith said.

During this afternoon’s ceremony, the city’s emergency manager suggested that more cities and towns should consider creating and training their own volunteer emergency response teams.