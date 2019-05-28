Community event in Holyoke raises money for mental health awareness

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – One local community used Monday’s holiday to raise awareness for mental health.

Several artists performed at the Clover Pub in Holyoke Monday night to raise money for mental health awareness.

Guests were treated to an evening of live music, raffles, and lots of food – all for a good cause.

Mental health issues impact just about every family.

One Westfield resident told 22News even if someone isn’t personally struggling, there’s always someone else who is.

“It’s an issue that affects a lot of people,” Shane Dowsey said. “Even if you don’t personally struggle with mental health, you probably have someone in your family that does.”

Monday night’s event was open to the public, and all proceeds will be donated to mental health associations.

