Community event shows support for Black-owned businesses in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A large cross-section of Black-owned Springfield businesses were on display throughout Court Square Saturday afternoon.

Billed as “Black Businesses Matter” day, businesses of all types owned by African-American men and women in Springfield provided shopping opportunities for the community.

Shoppers could purchase food, jewelry and clothing among other staples. The first of its kind, one business owner told 22News the event had a specific purpose.

“We’re coming together, black minorities with our small businesses today to come together and give back to the community,” Shandyce Willis said.

Customers were upbeat about the opportunity to make purchases from so many Black-owned businesses at the event. Vendors were also spaced out in order to maintain the rules of social distancing during this critical time.