WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A community food drive in Wilbraham on Saturday helped neighbors who have been left financially insecure by the pandemic.

Wilbraham’s United Church of Christ put out the call for members of their congregation to help give out food for those less fortunate.

“We started doing this is in earnest almost monthly starting in March when the pandemic hit. And the response from the community has been fantastic. Especially today, we didn’t think anyone would come and drop off food and our lobby is full,” The Reverend Paul Nesbit, Associate Pastor at the Wilbraham United Church of Christ said.

All the food and toiletries donated on Saturday were brought to the Community Survival Center.