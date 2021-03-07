Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts awards more than $800,000 in grants

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts has awarded almost $860,000 to organizations that directly benefit non-English speaking families, some of the hardest hit and most vulnerable during the pandemic.

Leninn Torres is an organizer at the Pioneer Valley Workers Center, the agency is one of the leading recipients of the Community Foundation Grant.

“I think that this will help hundreds and hundreds of families and that it feels great to be able to this for jobs and having the money from this foundation,” Torres said.

Other Springfield area agencies receiving this aid for food and other necessities include the New North Citizens Council, the Literacy Project and the Center for New Americans.