Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts awards over $1M in Covid-19 grants

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts awarded over $1 million to local nonprofits as part of their COVID-19 Response Fund.

The grants support organizations that serve the vulnerable and underserved populations, including nonprofits like the Gandara Center, Behavioral Health Network, the Center for New Americans.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, $4.3 million has been raised entirely through donations from the community.

22News spoke with CEO and President, Katie Allan Zobel who told us, “From $5 to $150,000 by one family so it’s all of us coming together giving what we can and sharing it with others.”

So far there have been 6 round of grants and more will be awarded.