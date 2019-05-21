Community grant to help fund renovations at Gray House in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Gray House in Springfield is using funds from a community development block grant to make some much-needed improvements.

Mayor Domenic Sarno stopped by the Gray House Monday to see the work being done. The improvements will increase accessibility and safety for people who take advantage of the services there.

Gray House Executive Director Teresa Liberti told 22News about the upgrades, “So with this project we’ve been able to designate some parking areas and then we’re also going to be fencing in an area for the kids really soon so that when we start up the summer program in July, they’ll have a safe place to play.”

The Gray House is located in Springfield’s North End and helps members of the community who are in need of food, clothing and educational services.

