SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Eastfield Mall is hosting the annual Community Holiday Festival on Saturday.

The event will be presented by Springfield Together, Dunn & Phillips, P.C., Springfield Lodge of Elks, Springfield Public Schools, the Springfield Police Department C3, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, and other community partners, according to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Springfield.

The festival will gather in the former movie cinema location and will have free gifts, music, cookies, hot chocolate, and holiday photos for children and families. The festival begins at 11:00 a.m. and until 1:00 p.m.

Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield will be in attendance, and he stated, “I want to commend and thank Gary Delisle and the Springfield Together team, Sheriff Nick Cocchi and his team, our Springfield Public Schools, my brother and sister Elks, the team at Dunn & Phillips, our Springfield Police Department C3 team and all of our community partners for all they do throughout the year to bring our community together, especially during the holiday season. This dedicated group of community stakeholders and partners do such a tremendous and wonderful job year-round with a wide variety of events citywide. It is events such as this that celebrate and highlights the beautiful mosaic that is Springfield. I am looking forward to celebrating holiday spirit with this heartfelt and family-friendly community event to help spread the joy of the holiday season, especially for our youth and their families.”