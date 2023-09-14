HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a special celebration Thursday night in honor of a leader and Inspiration to the western Massachusetts community.

Springfield mayor Domenic Sarno presented Sister Mary Caritas with a special recognition to honor her 100th birthday.

Sister Caritas turned the century-mark back in August. Sister Caritas is a member of the Sisters of Providence and served as president of what was then known as Mercy Hospital in Springfield from 1977 to 1993.

The log cabin in Holyoke hosted the celebration to honor and mark the significance she has meant not only to Mercy, but to the City of Springfield.

Caritas telling 22News, “This is the culmination of many parties and many events and this has been quite a ride since my birthday. I have seen so many people that I’ve worked with and people have been so good to me. I have had a wonderful life.”

Sister Caritas still remains an advocate for improving health care in our region to this day.