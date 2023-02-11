SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday is the first of two community meetings scheduled to update the plans for the Mason Square neighborhood.

The updates for the Mason Square neighborhood will include Bay, McKnight, Old Hill, Upper Hill, and Maple High-Six Corners, according to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Springfield.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, along with Chief Development Officer (CDO) Tim Sheehan, Director of Disaster Recovery Tina Quagliato-Sullivan, and Deputy Director of Neighborhood Services Ed Whitley will be in attendance.

The meeting will take place on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. in the Community Room in the Mason Square Library.