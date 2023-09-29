HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – An evening of basketball in Holyoke, bringing together local leaders and youth from the community.

The Holyoke YMCA hosted its 2nd Annual Leaders vs. Future Leaders Basketball Game. It’s an event that builds unity and mentorship between leaders and young kids.

Mayor Joshua Garcia, Holyoke Superintendent Anthony Soto, Senator John Velis, were just some of the leaders playing in the games.

Gabriel Maldonado, School Age Director at the Holyoke YMCA, tells 22News, “Just giving these kids the opportunity to be around some great great individuals that are here for them, here to build relationships and this is what cities should be doing for their kids because they are the future. They are the ones who are gonna be running this city running this state and it’s just our job as adults to make sure that they have the clearest path to success.”

Proceeds from the event will go towards enhancing existing programs at the YMCA, as well as the creation of new programming dedicated to the development and empowerment of the youth in Holyoke.