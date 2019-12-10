Community members celebrate local innovators

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Springfield-based community of innovators is celebrating their 2019 accomplishments Monday night.

“Make-It Springfield” is a community workshop space for people to create and share their skills with others. Some of the events they’ve held this season include poetic recovery, jazz and painting, and even 3D printing sessions for Christmas ornaments!

In addition to its a creative platform, “Make-It Springfield” is also a place where friendships are built.

“We have workshops of all types for makers and creative personalities to have the opportunity to teach and share their skills and the community to come in and be able to engage socially and creatively,” said Sheldon Smith, program coordinator.

Since its inception just three years ago, “Make-It Springfield” has hosted hundreds of workshops for community members of all ages and backgrounds.