HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Community members in Holyoke and Chicopee were able to have some family fun at Heritage State Park Tuesday, as part of the city’s second annual WIC day!

The event highlighted the WIC program, which stands for Women, Infants, and Children. The initiative is aimed at keeping pregnant women and young kids healthy, through nutrition programs and other resources.

The theme of Tuesday’s event, was explaining to the wider community that WIC is much more than just a program to buy food. Community Coordinator, Flor Diaz, telling 22News, “We promote healthy eating for children up to 5 years of age, pregnant women, breast feeding, breast feeding support, and we also have breast feeding counselors.”

WIC is a program that is only available to eligible women and their children.