Community members helping Agawam family find missing, disabled golden retriever

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – People living in Agawam’s Feeding Hills section of the city are banding together to help find a missing golden retriever.

Chesney, or Chez, went missing on Sunday and his family said he’s not only a senior dog, but he’s disabled too. He can’t see or hear. This is one of Melissa Stairs’ worst nightmares.

Melissa told 22News, “We’ve been searching, everyone in the neighborhood has been searching.”

Chez has been apart of the Stairs family of Feeding Hills for the past 14 years. She said when he was younger, he loved exploring on long walks or runs. But now in his senior years, he can’t see or hear.

Melissa told 22News Chez went missing after his gate was left open.

“He gets up in the middle of the night,” said Stairs. “He wants to go out. I let him out. And the kids left the gate open and we have not seen him since.”

Melissa said that her dog may have wandered to Robinson State Park and she’s hoping that others who are out walking their dogs will keep an eye out for Chesney. Denise Whaples of Southwick told 22News that hearing about Chez made her want to help.

“It made me sad that he’s out there somewhere and scared so I wanted to come look,” said Whaples.

Complete strangers showed up to help. Whaples found out about Chesney on Facebook, and so did Stephen Roth of Aerial Images. He donated his time by using his drone to search from above.

Melissa added that the kindness and effort of complete strangers to help look for Chez has meant so much to her.

Melissa told 22News, “Overwhelming. It’s unbelievable. People are so willing to help and caring.”

Community members are organizing another search Wednesday night.

If you can join they plan to meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the entrance to Robinson State Park across the street from 911 Burger & Dogs on Westfield Street.