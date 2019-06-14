Community members in action honored at Springfield event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A celebration in Springfield was held Thursday night to honored community members in action.

Springfield Partners Community Action celebrated 55-years of service at the Tower Square Hotel downtown.

They’re a community action agency, helping residents achieve self-sufficiency, economic stability and a better quality of life in Greater Springfield.

Eleven thousand dollars in scholarship funds were also presented to recipients who have found ways to spring into action in their community.

Paul Bailey, executive director of SPCA told 22News, “The biggest thing for us is volunteerism and those who show the greatest amount of that. Obviously, grade point average is good too but we want to make sure people know about volunteering.”

Senator James Welch also attended Thursday evenings celebration and was presented with an award for his work within the community.