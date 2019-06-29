Community members showcase art at fourth annual Great Blandford Flea Market

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – The fourth annual Great Blandford Flea Market was held at the Blandford Fairgrounds Saturday.

It gives community members the opportunity to showcase their art and make a profit. It’s an annual tag sale, craft fair and flea market all in one event.

And this year’s Flea Market featured the work of Mr. Bellefleur, who hand carves masterpieces out of wood. 22News spoke with his son who said his hobby turned into a way of making money.

Nick Bellefleur told 22News, “He gets so many compliments everywhere he goes. a lot of the time he sells out, sometimes he doesn’t depending where he is, but yeah he does a really good job.”

The flea market is held on the last Saturday in June each year.