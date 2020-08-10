Community members split on allegations against Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse’s congressional bid has taken a major twist.

He made national headlines this weekend after UMASS launched an investigation into Morse’s time as an adjunct professor. The College Democrats accused him of abusing his power by having sexual relationships with college students.

Morse has denied violating UMass policy and said all of his relationships were consensual. But in light of the allegations, some Holyoke City Councilors, like Mike Sullivan, feel he should resign.

Sullivan told 22News, “As a politician, we are held to a higher standard than the general public. We’re supposed to be setting an example out there in the community and what has been set has been a bad example. And I think he should resign.”

Sullivan said Morse should testify before the council about the allegations.

Morse has been the MAyor of Holyoke since 2011, and he was the youngest to ever be elected in this city at the age of 22. Now despite there being some calls for his resignation, there are organizations and community members sticking with him.

We’ve seen many Holyoke residents voicing their support for Mayor Morse on social media. Pro- LGBTQ organizations like the Sunshine Movement and LGBTQ Victory Fund will also continue endorsing him in his bid for congress.

Alex Morse’s current term as mayor ends in November of 2021.