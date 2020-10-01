Community members support Springfield mayoral aid during investigation of alleged social media violation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Darryl Moss held a news conference Wednesday following accusations that he violated the city’s social media policy. This comes after Moss allegedly re-posted an article on Facebook about President Trump defending the Kenosha protest shooter.

Moss wrote “This is equal to a declaration of war but this is America,” “sundown sunrise country,” and then tagged a friend and said “grab the riffles”

Friend and supporter of Moss, Robert Jones, was a speaker at the conference. “Grab the rifles, an idiom when taken into afro-cultural context is humorous in nature,” said Jones. “And is a line taken from the HBO series Lovecraft Country.“

Under the city’s social media policy, city employees can not post content that is discriminating, harassing, or threatening to others.

Speakers at the news conference said Moss’s post was none of these things, saying it did not “incite rage” in anyone.

“His words were taken out of context and he was treated like a thug, a criminal, and a gangster,” said Keshawn Dobbs, a speaker at the conference.

Moss, who has worked in the mayor’s office for the past 12 years, did not speak much at the news conference. Five other speakers defended him, but he did finish with one simple phrase.

“More important than voting we have to put ourselves in positions to be voted for,” said Moss. “So I’m going to close with this prepare to vote for me.”