Community members team up to stop illegal dumping in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno acted quickly to help outraged residents who discovered illegal dumping in their neighborhood.

The mayor sent crews to Porter Lake Drive to clear the debris dumped in the woods bordering Forest park.

Angry residents said it’s unacceptable for people to drive up in the night and dump their junk that not only affects their property but also Forest Park.

Chris McMahon, of Springfield, told 22News, “We have so much pride in our neighborhood, but also in Forest Park as well. This has been an attack on the taxpayers of Massachusetts. But also on the wildlife and Forest Park is the biggest asset Springfield has in my opinion.”

Another neighbor suggested installing cameras to catch those responsible for illegal dumping.

The Springfield park department has successfully used hidden cameras to stop the disposal of junk by catching people in the act.