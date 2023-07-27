WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Community members rallied together to support a local camp and their generosity was recognized at an event in West Springfield Thursday morning.

The YMCA of Greater Springfield is saying thank you to all its supporters for the generous donations that have kept Camp Weber in West Springfield running this summer. This help allows campers to enjoy activities like archery, outdoor swimming and team sports.

“It really is a community effort to serve this number of kids. Having almost 300 kids out here daily requires a lot. So to get a campground of this size ready to go requires a lot of hands and a lot of effort and some expertise that we may not have in house. So it’s great to have the community participate in a meaningful way,” said Dexter Johnson, President and CEO of YMCA of Greater Springfield.

Adam Quenneville Roofing and Teddy Bear Pools are just some of the businesses who donated to Camp Weber.