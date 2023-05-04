SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Community Music School of Springfield (CMSS) to hold their Spring Gala: Sounds of Springfield fundraising event at Robyn Newhouse Hall on Saturday, May 6.

The annual event is the single largest source of funding for CMSS’ extensive financial aid and scholarship offerings, as well as creates equitable and inclusive access to high quality music education programs. According to CMSS, the Gala features live music, live and silent auction, cocktails and appetizers, and CMSS Excellence Awards.

CMSS has a mission to provide an equitable and inclusive center of excellence in music education, arts learning, and cultural engagement that empowers individuals, inspires creative passion, and promotes well-being in the community. The non-profit community arts school also provides financial aid to support under-served segments of the community.

The support of this year’s Spring Gala will increase access to music education through scholarships and financial aid.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 6 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Robyn Newhouse Hall, 127 State Street, Springfield, Mass.