SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The recent uptick of gun violence in the city of Springfield, has the community expressing concern.

Tuesday, the mayor holding his first ‘gun violence working group’ meeting to find ways to curb this problem.

Gun violence was the topic of a two hour discussion between Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and community partners. Tania Barber of the Caring Health Center saying, “I lost my nephew, 29-years old, and today makes one month since his passing.”

“My grandson was murdered right in his home, so we can continue talking about the whys,” says Minister Isaac Byrd. “But what are we going to do to move forward?” A tragedy that hits close to home for far too many in greater Springfield, a recent uptick in violent crime leading residents to continue sounding the alarm to spark change.

Mayor Domenic Sarno adding, “One big thing, and I think everybody echoed it. The courts must hear us when it comes to these repeat violent criminal offenders.” During the mayor’s first meeting with the ‘gun violence working group’ he said he would like to expand funding for preventative programs to improve public safety, from re-entry programming to mental health services.

“This problem is not because there are mental health issues in the world, its not only because there’s guns on the streets. This is a multi-pronged, multi-faceted issue,” Michelle Michaelian, Senior Vice President at Behavioral Health Network adds.

Other preventative measures discussed, working with the Department of Children and Families, to make sure at risk youth aren’t placed in a worse situation, as echoed from Keshawn Dodds of Springfield Boys and Girls Club, “Help educate the youth from not going to those violent areas and getting involved with gangs.”

For future meetings, Mayor Sarno said he would like to also get state leaders involved, including Representative Mike Day of Stoneham. Representative Day recently filed a bill that would help stop the flow of illegal firearms into the Commonwealth.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood was also present at Tuesday’s meeting.