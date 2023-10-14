EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) — The community came out on Saturday to pay their respects to our friend and legendary 22News reporter Sy Becker, who passed away last week at the age of 86.

During his 60-year broadcast career, Sy Becker created a household name for himself in western Massachusetts. He was well known for his boundless energy, that unmistakable voice, and of course, his movie reviews.

Sy was a father, a husband, and a champion of many local non-profits. He was adored by the community and his 22News family, with many in attendance at his funeral services in East Longmeadow.

“The man never ran out of energy. It’s kind of a joke, but it’s not. He had enthusiasm to face every day and every work day. And that was an example that anyone in this business, or any business, could follow,” expressed former 22News Anchor Barry Kriger.

“The thing that I will always remember about Sy is: he truly was a man of the people,” expressed former 22News Anchor and Reporter Matt Caron. “And I know that’s like, really cliché to say, but Sy adored his fans and his fans adored him.”

Democratic Congressman Richard Neal of Massachusetts shared his feelings about the person Sy was. “He was persistent. I mean, I think on of the most important parts about his career is that he was just a very good news person. I recall that very small cubicle he had at WSBR on Chestnut Street, and he gathered more news just on the phone that you could imagine.”

Sy’s unshakable work ethic, enthusiasm and iconic voice will never be forgotten.