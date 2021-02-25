Community protests closure of child care center at Mount Holyoke College

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Community members are making their opposition clear over Mount Holyoke College closing its child care center.

Dozens of families stood outside Mount Holyoke College to protest the closure of Gorse Children’s Center.

In a statement to 22News, Mount Holyoke College said that it was a “very difficult decision” and that arrangements have been made to “provide financial support for employee childcare for all eligible faculty and staff.”

The protestors are asking the school to reconsider, especially since it has an impact on the surrounding community as well.

“A huge impact. It’s been here for decades and this is just the families that are actively at Gorse now during the pandemic there’s more than this,” said Allie Lepper of South Hadley.

The children’s center employs 24 staff members and over 80 families from the surrounding area currently use the center.

Gorse, which is on the school’s campus, is set to close on June 30. A petition has been started for this cause as well.

