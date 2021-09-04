Community service day after freshman arrive at Springfield College

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of Springfield College Freshmen moved into their dorms Friday morning and immediately got down to work this weekend, fulfilling the school’s commitment to community service.

Students spent hours on Saturday on a community clean-up assignment in the McKnight neighborhood. They assisted neighborhood residents in collecting debris from the streets. Members of the class of 2025 were happy to jump right into their first community project of the year.

“I see it as a really great experience. I’m happy to meet my peers, do something that brings us all together, so I don’t really mind,” Genevieve Bucier, an incoming freshman at Springfield College said.

People living in the McKnight neighborhood welcomed the college clean-up crew as an expression of Springfield College’s commitment to the city.

“It’s amazing, it’s definitely good, they make a difference right off the bat. A good way to get started in your life,” James Johnson said.

For more than 20 years, it’s been a tradition at Springfield College for new students to help out in the surrounding communities.