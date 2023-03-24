CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The outpouring of community support continues Friday night for the Chicopee police officer who suffered a massive heart attack earlier this month.

A fundraiser was held at Leadfoot Brewing in Chicopee to benefit Officer Mark Wilkes, who is recovering in the hospital. A donation account has also been set up for him by the Chicopee Police Association at Polish National Credit Union.

“I have it posted up here so people can come in and shoot the code and send money via Venmo, said Patrick Randall, Owner of Leadfoot brewing. “We are also selling some hockey pucks with Shrek on them, which is his nickname. And in addition to that we are donating a portion of tonight’s sales to that same fund.”

Other fundraising events will be taking place soon, including a benefit lunch at the Portuguese Club, that’s April 23rd.