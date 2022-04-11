SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Community Survival Center in Indian Orchard hasn’t been forgotten during the current allocation of state funds by the Springfield legislative delegation.

State Senator Adam Gomez presented Executive Director Mary Cassidy with a check for $15,000 Monday morning, fitting in perfectly with the center’s most pressing needs.

“We’re going to use it for staff. The one thing that people don’t want to donate to. So without staff, we don’t have program. We’re very grateful for it,” said Cassidy.

The Survival Center in Indian Orchard has long been a lifeline for people in need from Springfield neighborhoods but also in neighboring towns such as Wilbraham, Ludlow and Hampden. The survival center provides them with food, clothing and other necessities.