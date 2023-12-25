HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The community came together to spread Christmas cheer for those in need on Monday.

On Monday, Dolores Jarusiwicz from Springfield went to Holyoke to provide those in need with toiletries, food, and drinks for the holiday.

It’s the season of giving and Dolores did not hesitate to spread Christmas cheer in the Holyoke community. Her and Santa greeted residents and handed out free food, drinks, and toiletries, “It’s a way to say thank you and its gratitude we need to be grateful for what we have and give to others a little bit of what we have. Why not share and what a perfect morning to do that.”

She told 22News that 30 years ago, Holyoke was the city that she lived and worked in. She says this is the city that gave her so much so it was only right to help those in the community. People were able to stop by, take home their goodie bags and take pictures with Santa.

Santa says it’s important to give back to the community because the community has been good to us. Organizers said that, this is one of many ways to get in the Christmas giving spirit, “We already had kids and families so why not, it’s Christmas.”

And during the holidays, she says she hopes that everyone can find their own unique ways to give back to the community.