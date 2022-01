SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Area faith leaders and community members will gather at the site of the shooting death of Orlando Taylor on Wednesday evening.

The event will be held at 5:00 p.m. on 94 Genesee Street and will include prayer and reflection from across faith traditions, and mark the loss of Taylor’s life in front of his grandmother’s house on the morning of Sunday, January 9th.

The event will also be livestreamed on the Pioneer Valley Project Facebook page.