Community Works now hiring in western Massachusetts

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Community Works in western Massachusetts is hiring!

The pre-apprenticeship program is accepting applications for its 2020 class. The program is aimed at getting adults from the greater Springfield area into the building trades, transportation, and highway construction industry.

The older generation of this workforce is retiring, which means an increased need for employees in transportation and trade.

Local residents such as Katrina Hall say that the program allows for more opportunities and resources for job hunters.

Hall told 22News, “This experience is just awesome because I never knew about these opportunities and now I know the resources that are here for me that I can take advantage of.”

The initiative is funded through a partnership between the University of Massachusetts Amherst and MassDOT.