SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News went to find opinions from the Springfield community Thursday afternoon following a major announcement on a proposed development in the city.

The plans for these developments were announced earlier on Thursday and the people we spoke with say they believe these projects have a lot of potential to boost the local economy and bring more foot traffic.

Ruth Ann Murozowski of Springfield said, “If it’s done responsibly and with care to the environment, that kind of thing. Yeah, I think it would be a great asset.”

The North Riverfront area encompasses over 14 acres of waterfront land.

Peter Picknelly and development city officials announced visionary plans to redevelop and reutilize this area of land for the residents of Springfield.

Picknelly, a Real Estate Developer, told 22News, “I think it’s a very unique spot that highlights the riverfront with enormous parking. It’s a hidden gem in our city that we really need to develop.”

This 475 million dollar development would include two buildings, a new courthouse, and an 11-story apartment building. Some other proposed improvements would include a marina, restaurants, and a variety of shops, which has some Springfield residents feeling optimistic about the proposal.

Bill Murozowski of Springfield expressed, “It sounds like opportunity and it sounds like growth. If you’re not growing you’re dying, so let’s keep growing!”

Bill just moved to Springfield with his wife, and he said the city’s attractions are what sealed the deal for them. Adding they welcome the idea of more opportunities in their new home.

“I’m always in favor of development as long as it’s environmentally sound and responsibly done, and it’s not going to hurt the local populace at all. Everybody benefits,” he continued.

A reminder that this is just a proposal, but the potential projects are estimated to take 3 to 4 years to complete.