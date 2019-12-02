Commuters advised to drive with caution as more winter weather expected

Breaking News
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The worst of this storm may be over, but snow is expected to continue falling until Tuesday morning.

Some towns in Berkshire and Franklin counties are covered by more than a foot of snow.

The plows have been out clearing side roads and highways but they could still be slippery. One night-shift worker told 22News he planned to be extra careful driving to work.

“I’m going to drive very slow,” Tiekean Kynard told 22News. “A lot of my friends say I drive like an old man anyways. But I’m going to continue that pattern because actually last year I got into a bad car accident. I actually slid on the snow so I learned my lesson.”

The 22News Storm Team expects the region to see an additional 2-4 inches by Tuesday morning.

