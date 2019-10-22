Complications caused by the flu

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – While most cases of the flu clear up on their own, it can be deadly if complications like pneumonia arise alongside it.

Symptoms of potentially deadly flu complications can include feeling short of breath, feeling suddenly dizzy, severe abdominal pain, chest pain, and vomiting. People with weakened immune systems are at a higher risk of developing complications – and possibly dying – from the flu.



If you have asthma, diabetes, an autoimmune disorder, lung disease, or cancer, the flu can make your condition worse. Children under the age of 5 and adults 65 and over are at the highest risk of developing severe complications from the flu.

If you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet, you still have time – experts recommend getting it before the end of October.