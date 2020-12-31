Computer glitch causes delay at West Springfield COVID-19 testing site

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A computer glitch caused a huge backup at West Springfield’s community testing site Wednesday.

There was also an increase in crowds Wednesday, due in part to the state’s push to get more people tested. State health officials are urging people to follow CDC protocols of social distancing and get tested when necessary.

Wednesday was the last chance in West Springfield to get tested before 2021.

Mayor Will Reichelt told 22News, “Because the CARES Act money was extended we are going to look at probably one-day a week for the foreseeable future at least the next two to three months.”

The town is still finalizing dates and times.

22News will update you as soon as they are released.