MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Conant Brook Dam will be off-limits for a few days this week for the treatment of invasive plants.

On Thursday, the dam will be treated with an herbicide to control the growth of nuisance vegetation. The areas that will be treated include the embankment, spillway, and main parking lot.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Conant Brook stated on their Facebook page, “Controlling vegetation on the dam is performed not only for aesthetic reasons but also (and more importantly) in order to maintain the structural integrity of the dam by preventing root infiltration.”

It is advised that visitors stay clear of these areas for the next couple of days.

