Concerned Springfield parent brings attention to mold, flooding in Gerena School tunnel

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield parent brought attention to mold and flooding in a tunnel that connects into an elementary school in Springfield.

David Hernandez was dropping off his daughter at Gerena Elementary School Thursday when he came across all the mold on the walls and water on the floor and took a video to ensure something gets done about it. The tunnel where he came across it, connects Gerena Elementary School to the New North Citizens Council office, which is off Main Street near Linda’s Park.

Hernandez said he was horrified seeing all the mold, and is worried it could be a widespread issue.

“There is mold all over the rails, so kids are are exposed to that,” said Hernandez. “I fear for my daughter because she has asthma, so not quite sure what’s being done about it. How clean are they, and what steps are being taken.”

Springfield Public Schools Spokesperson Azell Cavaan said in a statement to 22News, that the city’s facilities department is aware of the issues and are taking steps to mitigate them as quickly as possible. She said the mold is current being removed and the water is being pumped out. All of their air systems are working properly to preserve and protect the air quality.

In addition, the Springfield DPW also plans to make significant Birnie Avenue repairs and is expected to bid out the work soon.