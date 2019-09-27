Concerns over pedestrian crossing on State Street continues

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Debate continues over a workable plan to curb pedestrian street crossing on busy lower State Street in Springfield.

Since the death 5 years ago of a 7-year-old child hit by a car while crossing State Street near the Central Library, there have been numerous safety suggestions.

The citizens group Walk-Bike is concerned about the danger faced by pedestrians crossing State Street from the Springfield Museums’ parking lot.

Neighborhood small business owner Charlie Santiago told 22News, one answer might be to give pedestrians more incentive to cross at the State and Chestnut Streets light.

“My suggestion is simply coming out from State Street, take a light onto Chestnut Street, that left is not allowed,” Santiago recommends. “A lot of people take the left anyway, otherwise they’d have to take a big turn around.”

With the legal left turn Santiago said, pedestrians would have more time to safely cross State Street.