Concert held in West Springfield to support 2019 Ride to Remember

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Music filled the Morgan Road Pavilion in West Springfield Thursday night to support the Ride to Remember.

Band Trailer Trash performed, and the event included a raffle, food, and beverages. The concert helped raise money for the annual Ride to Remember, held in September every year.

The bike ride from Springfield to Boston raises money for the state’s fallen officers memorial. Retired Springfield Police Sargeant John Delaney told 22News the ride is a little easier than people think.

“This is the seventh year for the Ride to Remember,” Delaney said. “Last year we had 280 riders, these years we already have 350 signed up. People look at it like wow, it’s 100 miles, but it’s actually really user-friendly, and we have peter pan buses following us the whole way. So if you aren’t feeling it, you get on the bus, get rehydrated.”

You have until September 10 to sign up to take part in the Ride to Remember, and the ride will take place on September 21.