SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Concert in the Park continued Thursday night.

The popular Dee Reilly performed. The concert was moved from Forest Park’s Amphitheater to the Barney Estate, giving concert-goers some protection from the rain.

Michelle Manzi of Springfield, “I’m just here to support my sister she’s an awesome entertainer everyone loves her and she really gets the crowd going so the weather was not a deterrent at all.”

Trailer Trash plays next Thursday the 26.