SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A special concert at a beloved park in Springfield, to unveil a brand new performance venue in the city.

The cool fall night bringing Springfield area residents out to enjoy the sounds of Dee Reilly for a free concert. Reilly performing this Thursday night on the brand new bandshell in Forest Park.

This show also taking place during the 140th anniversary of the city’s parks department. “What better way to continue to celebrate our beloved Parks Department 140th anniversary then with a concert from the renowned Dee Reilly,” said Mayor Domenic Sarno. Sarno told 22News this new feature is a testament to the progress Forest park has made over the years.

Monson resident, Maryann Cilley added, “Forest Park is really a jewel, they have here, it’s beautiful, it’s safe, walkable, and they are always improving it.”

The city has already brought in $111 million to improve the Parks and Recreational Department.

