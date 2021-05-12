Concert series in Springfield to support local restaurants, artists

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new concert series in Springfield starts Wednesday night and is part of an initiative to support local restaurants and artists.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the Springfield Business Improvement District has announced the Live @ 5 Music Series presented by Berkshire Bank. The music series will provide entertainment every week and help support the restaurant and music industries that were both hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concert series kicks off Wednesday at 5 p.m. and will feature Alex2e live at NOSH, located at 1341 Main Street. NOSH will be offering a specialty menu, cocktails, games, and more out on Market Street. The series will rotate each week to a different restaurant and feature different local artists.

“Berkshire Bank’s core commitment is to our local communities and especially to the local

restaurant and entertainment sector as they continue to recover from the pandemic and the

challenges of the past year.” Jim Hickson Regional President for Pioneer Valley said.

The rest of the May schedule includes Jake Manzi performing at Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill on May 19th, followed by Floyd Patterson at the 350 Grill on May 26th.

Springfield Center, Westfield Bank, and Good Diggin are all sponsoring the series.